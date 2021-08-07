Cancel
Ellsworth, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Ellsworth

Ellsworth News Beat
ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bKl0QYE00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

