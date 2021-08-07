Cancel
Taholah, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Taholah

Taholah News Watch
 3 days ago

TAHOLAH, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0bKl0O2000

  • Saturday, August 7

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 52 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Taholah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

