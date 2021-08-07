Cancel
Elk City, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elk City

Posted by 
Elk City Voice
 3 days ago

ELK CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bKl0MGY00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

