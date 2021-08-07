Cancel
Mullen, NE

Saturday rain in Mullen meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Mullen Post
 3 days ago

(MULLEN, NE) Saturday is set to be rainy in Mullen, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mullen:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bKl0LNp00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mullen, NE
ABOUT

With Mullen Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

