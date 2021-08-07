Cancel
Clay Center, NE

Clay Center Weather Forecast

Clay Center Post
 3 days ago

CLAY CENTER, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bKl0KV600

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clay Center, NE
