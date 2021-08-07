Clay Center Weather Forecast
CLAY CENTER, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0