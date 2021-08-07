Riggins Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RIGGINS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Light rain likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
