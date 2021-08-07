Daily Weather Forecast For Quemado
QUEMADO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
