Quemado, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Quemado

Quemado Post
 3 days ago

QUEMADO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bKl0GyC00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Quemado, NM
With Quemado Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

