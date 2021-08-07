Terry Daily Weather Forecast
TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 22 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0