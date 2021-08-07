Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selby, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Selby

Posted by 
Selby Post
Selby Post
 3 days ago

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bKl0ECk00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Selby Post

Selby Post

Selby, SD
4
Followers
134
Post
276
Views
ABOUT

With Selby Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selby, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy