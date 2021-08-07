Daily Weather Forecast For Selby
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
