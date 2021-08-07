Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron, LA

Saturday sun alert in Cameron — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Cameron Updates
Cameron Updates
 3 days ago

(CAMERON, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cameron. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cameron:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bKl0DK100

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Cameron Updates

Cameron Updates

Cameron, LA
23
Followers
165
Post
834
Views
ABOUT

With Cameron Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun, LA
City
Cameron, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Daily Storm Chances are Back!

We are back to consistent heat, humidity and storm chances y'all! Summer continues it's fight this week with featured temperatures rising to the lower and middle 90's. With the help of humidity it may feel more like the upper 90's to lower 100's especially through each afternoon!. This combination will...
Environmentwglr.com

ALERT DAY: Hot temperatures and some severe storms expected Tuesday – Julian

An Alert Day is in place for Tuesday for two standout reasons: heat & severe weather possibilities. Temperatures in the lower 90s with dew points into the upper 70s will lead to Heat Index values as high as 105°+. The high heat and humidity will also lead to a dew severe thunderstorms with high winds that could be damaging at times, hail and heavy rainfall.
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Typical summer weather is expected this week

Tonight will be dry after mid-evening but the heat and humid conditions will continue each day and night. Tune into my WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.
Iuka, MSPosted by
Iuka (MS) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Iuka — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(IUKA, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iuka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy