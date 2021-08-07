Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, ID

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Cambridge

Posted by 
Cambridge Updates
Cambridge Updates
 3 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) A sunny Saturday is here for Cambridge, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cambridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bKl0CRI00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • 3 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Cambridge Updates

Cambridge Updates

Cambridge, ID
4
Followers
164
Post
187
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy