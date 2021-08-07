Culbertson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 93 °F, low 61 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 96 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.