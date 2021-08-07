Culbertson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 96 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
