Culbertson, MT

Culbertson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Culbertson Times
Culbertson Times
 3 days ago

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bKl0BYZ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Culbertson Times

Culbertson Times

Culbertson, MT
ABOUT

With Culbertson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Culbertson, MT
