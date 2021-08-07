Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays, MT

Weather Forecast For Hays

Posted by 
Hays Digest
Hays Digest
 3 days ago

HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bKl02hH00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hays Digest

Hays Digest

Hays, MT
0
Followers
100
Post
73
Views
ABOUT

With Hays Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hays, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy