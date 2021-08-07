Weather Forecast For Hays
HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, August 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
