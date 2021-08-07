Weather Forecast For Hays

HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, August 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



