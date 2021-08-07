Cancel
Escalante, UT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Escalante

Escalante Journal
 3 days ago

ESCALANTE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bKkzzBG00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • 12 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Escalante Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

