Pomerene, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pomerene

Pomerene News Flash
3 days ago
 3 days ago

POMERENE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bKkzxPo00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

