4-Day Weather Forecast For Prospect
PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0