Prospect, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Prospect

Prospect Today
 3 days ago

PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bKkzuld00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 88 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

