Faith, SD

Faith Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Faith Voice
Faith Voice
 3 days ago

FAITH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0bKkzs0B00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Faith Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

