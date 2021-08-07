Faith Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FAITH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- 13 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0