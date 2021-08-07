Daily Weather Forecast For Trout Creek
TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Light rain likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
