Daily Weather Forecast For Trout Creek

TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 85 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, August 8 Light rain likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.