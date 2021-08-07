Cancel
Melcher-dallas, IA

Saturday rain in Melcher-Dallas: Ideas to make the most of it

Melcher-Dallas Daily
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 3 days ago

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Melcher-Dallas, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melcher-Dallas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bKkzjIs00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

