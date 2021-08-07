Cancel
Hartfield, VA

Hartfield Weather Forecast

Hartfield Dispatch
Hartfield Dispatch
 3 days ago

HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKkzgeh00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

