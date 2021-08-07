Hartfield Weather Forecast
HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0