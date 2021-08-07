Hartfield Weather Forecast

HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, August 8 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.