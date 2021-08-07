4-Day Weather Forecast For White Sulphur Springs
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
