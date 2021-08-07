Cancel
Twin Valley, MN

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Twin Valley

Posted by 
Twin Valley News Alert
Twin Valley News Alert
 3 days ago

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Twin Valley Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Twin Valley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKkzd0W00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley News Alert

Twin Valley, MN
With Twin Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

