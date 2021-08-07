Cancel
Laurel, NE

Laurel Weather Forecast

Laurel Updates
Laurel Updates
 3 days ago

LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bKkzaML00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laurel, NE
With Laurel Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

