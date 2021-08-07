Weather Forecast For Fairchild
FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0