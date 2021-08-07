Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Weather Forecast For Fairchild

Fairchild Journal
FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bKkzZQU00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairchild Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

