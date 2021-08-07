Franklin Weather Forecast
FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
