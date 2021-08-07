Cancel
Franklin, VT

Franklin Weather Forecast

 3 days ago

FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bKkzT8800

  • Saturday, August 7

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

