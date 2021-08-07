Rangeley Daily Weather Forecast
RANGELEY, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0