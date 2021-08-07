Weather Forecast For Kenmare
KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
