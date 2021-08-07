Rock Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0