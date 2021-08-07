Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Point, AZ

Rock Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Rock Point Dispatch
Rock Point Dispatch
 3 days ago

ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bKkzN5000

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 92 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rock Point Dispatch

Rock Point Dispatch

Rock Point, AZ
1
Followers
98
Post
84
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Point, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy