4-Day Weather Forecast For Washington
WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
