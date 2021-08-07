Cancel
Presque Isle, MI

Weather Forecast For Presque Isle

Posted by 
Presque Isle News Beat
Presque Isle News Beat
 3 days ago

PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bKkzE8T00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

