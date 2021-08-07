Weather Forecast For Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
