Bingham Daily Weather Forecast
BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
