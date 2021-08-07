Arco Weather Forecast
ARCO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny
- High 80 °F, low
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
