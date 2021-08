Before COVID vaccinations became available, people all around the world were trying any and everything to protect themselves from the virus, from disinfecting groceries and mail to stocking up on months-worth of toilet paper so they didn't have to go outside. But in this time of panic, others were looking to capitalize on that fear to make a quick buck. Some companies price gauged PPE, others sold non-regulated hand sanitizer, and one brand even claimed its clothes could stop the spread of COVID—and now, it's been fined millions for doing so. Read on to find out what company is having to pay up after misleading customers amid the pandemic.