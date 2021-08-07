Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washburn, ND

Washburn Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 3 days ago

WASHBURN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bKkz72d00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Washburn News Alert

Washburn News Alert

Washburn, ND
13
Followers
169
Post
611
Views
ABOUT

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washburn, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washburn Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy