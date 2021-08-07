What Are Soft Skills Anyway? Unconscious Bias In Everyday HR
Linked In’s 2019 Global Talent Trends reported that so called “soft skills” were in demand and a growing commodity in hiring. What do we mean by soft skills? From the perspective of neurodiversity, cultural diversity, gender diversity, age diversity, LGBTQIA+ diversity, disability diversity, soft skills are the very words used to exclude, excuse, oppress, marginalize and minoritize. I am very dubious about soft skills and I’d like to explain why. Let’s take a few of the favorites.www.forbes.com
