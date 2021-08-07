Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

What Are Soft Skills Anyway? Unconscious Bias In Everyday HR

By Nancy Doyle
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Linked In’s 2019 Global Talent Trends reported that so called “soft skills” were in demand and a growing commodity in hiring. What do we mean by soft skills? From the perspective of neurodiversity, cultural diversity, gender diversity, age diversity, LGBTQIA+ diversity, disability diversity, soft skills are the very words used to exclude, excuse, oppress, marginalize and minoritize. I am very dubious about soft skills and I’d like to explain why. Let’s take a few of the favorites.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

261K+
Followers
64K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Skills#Seniority#Unconscious Bias#Lgbtqia#Ceoworld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

3 must-have soft skills for the hybrid workplace

With more workers navigating the landscape of return to work, the hybrid format is proving to be more than a passing trend. This shift is because most of the long-term effects of the pandemic are largely unknown, incorporating remote working into the business model is prudent. It will allow employers to pivot quickly, should we go back into lockdown in the future.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Hard Skills vs Soft Skills: Know the Differences

The job market today is getting more competitive and technologically driven than ever before. But, do you have any idea that how do companies hire employees these days? Before reaching an interview, an employer will look for Hard and Soft Skills. They may also contact several references after an interview to validate their skills and knowledge. So do you have the most important skills that employees need?
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How Unconscious Bias Influences The Dating Habits

It was a busy weekday when my phone rang. The number flashed across the screen, and I immediately smiled and answered – it was my matchmaker! After moving to Louisiana, I had taken some time to settle into the area, and now I was ready to date. I reached out to a matchmaker, and today, I’d learn about a potential new partner.
EducationHr Morning

How ‘unconscious bias’ training improves culture and productivity

We all hold some type of unconscious bias or stereotype – an unsupported opinion in favor of or against someone or something – that we aren’t even aware of. Stereotyping results from our need to categorize experiences into a shorthand that helps us make decisions more quickly. However, those unconscious...
JobsThrive Global

Why Age Diversity is Vital in the Workplace

When talking about diversity, many people focus primarily on gender and ethnicity. An often looked over part of diversity, however, is age diversity. Having an age-diverse workplace is an important part of inclusion and effectiveness in the workplace; moreover, age-diverse work environments are more likely to be successful. Why else should employers focus on creating an age-diverse workforce?
EconomyTechRadar

Why soft skills are critical to digital transformation

The pandemic caused a seismic shift in how businesses operate, with more focus on digitization than ever before. Demand for tech talent was already at an all-time high – research recently published by the Learning & Work Institute revealed that 60% of UK businesses believe their reliance on advanced digital skills will increase over the next five years. Yet, this pivot to virtual remote working and the need to digitize operations has driven this demand even higher. Businesses we deal with daily – our banks, supermarkets and healthcare systems – were all disrupted by new technologies and the need for automation. And, as businesses across all sectors and regions responded to the global health crisis and shifted to online working models, the adoption of digital technologies was accelerated by several years, according to a study by McKinsey.
EducationFOXBusiness

Federal agency offering employers unconscious bias, diversity workshop

The federal agency responsible for enforcing employment discrimination laws is providing employers with a workshop focused on unconscious bias, microaggressions and other concepts. Titled "Understanding Unconscious Bias in the Workplace," the workshop will begin on Aug. 24 as part of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) Training Institute. "This first...
EconomyInman.com

What's next? 3 ways to develop your leadership skills

After learning all the technical skills needed for the job, leadership and hard work are essential to success in this industry. These tips will help new (and seasoned) agents become natural leaders. Are you receiving our weekly Teams Beat newsletter? For the latest news, insight and trends on teams, subscribe...
EducationCodecademy

What are technical skills?

Whether you’re new to the job market or you’re transitioning to a new career, you want to showcase all the skills that make you the right candidate for the role. Let’s take a closer look at what technical skills are and how to showcase them on your resume and during your interviews.
Texas Statealbuquerqueexpress.com

Gender-disposed personality traits can explain salary gap

Texas [US], August 10 (ANI): According to a recent study by a University of Houston psychology researcher, the salary gap between men and women may be due to certain gender-disposed personality traits. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Group Decision and Negotiation'. "We found that women...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

5 Performance Management Biases To Avoid

Evaluating employees accurately and fairly is a critical skill for both employers and managers. The greatest challenge to having good performance management is combating evaluation biases. Managers are only human. We all have biases, even if we are unaware of them. For better performance management, consider these common biases when conducting your next employee evaluations. Harvard Business Review found 76% of men and 85% of women managers viewed performance evaluations as highly ambiguous and subjective. Knowing how to recognize and avoid these biases will ensure you can conduct performance management accurately.
Career Development & Advicehrbartender.com

Failure Is Essential for Skills Mastery

In Daniel Pink’s book “Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us”, he talks about the three elements for high performance: purpose, mastery, and autonomy. Today I want to focus on the mastery component. Please note, this isn’t to say that the other two elements aren’t important. Organizations should design...
EconomyThrive Global

Beyond the Language of “Equal Opportunity Employer”​

Companies are required to include this statement or a similar phrase in their job descriptions, a supposed attempt to demonstrate their commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. But how inclusive is this short phrase? Does this generic line truly encourage individuals of underrepresented groups to apply to the job at hand? Does it guarantee a woman’s application will be judged with the same expectations as a man’s, that Black individuals will not be held to harsher standards than white individuals, that the transgender community can expect the same treatment as cisgender people? Most of the time, no. This standard language is exactly that: standard, if not the bare minimum. As such, this standard must be changed.
Career Development & Advicethoughtexchange.com

Proximity Bias: What It Is and How to Avoid It

As we emerge from more than a year of disruption and upheaval, questions about what’s next are coming to the fore. Organizations that pivoted rapidly to remote working are now asking whether a complete return to the office is preferable or even possible. The 97 percent of people who responded to a Buffer survey saying they would like to continue working remotely sometimes suggest it isn’t.
Healthsportswar.com

As that's clearly not what I asked, my critical thinking skills seem 2 b at

.least as good as yours. So, in the spirit of reasoned discourse, again: Please provide data supporting your earlier assertion .. NOT regarding efficacy vs serious illnesss and death (which is what you were talking about here, although, again, without any documentation), but, rather your assertion that the "vaxxed are less likely to GET INFECTED by Delta".. Which is what, I thought, I fairly clearly asked for in my previous post.. And which I'm all but certain does not, currently, exist.
Career Development & AdviceHRmagazine.co.uk

People analytics: what decisions should HR be making?

Analytics should not only focus on dashboards and reports, or answer business questions that don’t matter. It should be used for decisions that make a difference – and to stakeholders who will benefit. Let’s emphasise this through a few case studies. As described in our book, Excellence in People Analytics,...
Computersgitconnected.com

6 Skills Every Developer Should Have Besides Coding Skills

Non-programming skills every programmer should have. I have read plenty of articles where experienced programmers talk about skills and qualities that every good programmer should have. Usually, they suggest some tips and books that are strictly related to programming. But, I think there are also some non-programming skills and qualities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy