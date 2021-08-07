Cancel
Garden Valley, ID

Garden Valley Weather Forecast

Garden Valley News Flash
 3 days ago

GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bKkywdi00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

