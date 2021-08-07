Garden Valley Weather Forecast
GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0