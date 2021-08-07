Garden Valley Weather Forecast

GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



