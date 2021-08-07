Daily Weather Forecast For Boise City
BOISE CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0