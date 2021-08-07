Cancel
Newcomb, NM

Newcomb Weather Forecast

NEWCOMB, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bKkyqLM00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

With Newcomb Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

