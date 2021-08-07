4-Day Weather Forecast For Linton
LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
