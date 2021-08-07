4-Day Weather Forecast For Linton

LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 26 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.