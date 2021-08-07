Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linton, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Linton

Posted by 
Linton Digest
Linton Digest
 3 days ago

LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKkyPhr00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Linton Digest

Linton Digest

Linton, ND
4
Followers
132
Post
197
Views
ABOUT

With Linton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linton, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy