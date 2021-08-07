Cancel
Hill City, KS

Weather Forecast For Hill City

Hill City Digest
HILL CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bKkyNBd00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

ABOUT

With Hill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

