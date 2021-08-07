Weather Forecast For Ness City
NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 62 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 68 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
