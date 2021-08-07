Weather Forecast For Ness City

NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 99 °F, low 62 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 98 °F, low 68 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



