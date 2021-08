TOKYO (Reuters) -China’s Lyu Xiaojun won a gold medal in the men’s 81kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday but failed to break his own world record. The 37-year-old lifted a combined 374kg, falling short of the 378kg he set to win gold at the 2019 world championships in Pattaya, Thailand, but set an Olympic record for all the three categories of the snatch, clean and jerk and total.