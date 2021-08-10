Anne Arundel County Police Investigates Same Day Shootings in Severn, Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has launched an investigation into same day shootings which occured in Pasadena and Severn.

On August 6, 2021 at approximately 3:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One victim has serious critical injuries and the other is stable with non-life threatening injuries.



At approximately 9:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Levy Court in Pasadena for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 16 year old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the shooter, only described as a Black male wearing red, but were unsuccessful.

