Fort Benton Weather Forecast

FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 24 mph



Monday, August 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.