Fort Benton, MT

Fort Benton Weather Forecast

Fort Benton News Watch
 3 days ago

FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bKky3cM00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton, MT
With Fort Benton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

