Hettinger Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0