Hettinger Digest

Hettinger Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
 3 days ago

HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MinZ_0bKkxxUE00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hettinger Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

