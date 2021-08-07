Jump on Arkdale’s rainy forecast today

(ARKDALE, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Arkdale Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arkdale:

Saturday, August 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, August 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



