Wells, NV

Weather Forecast For Wells

Wells Voice
 3 days ago

WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bKkxuq300

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze during the day; while haze then smoke overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke during the day; while smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 47 °F
    • 0 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

