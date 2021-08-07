Cancel
Fairfield, MT

Fairfield Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fairfield News Alert
Fairfield News Alert
 3 days ago

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bKkxtxK00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

