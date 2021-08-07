Fairfield Daily Weather Forecast
FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
