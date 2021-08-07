Cancel
Mountainair, NM

Mountainair Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mountainair News Watch
MOUNTAINAIR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bKkxqJ900

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

