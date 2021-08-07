Columbus Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 71 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 99 °F, low 71 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 71 °F 8 to 16 mph wind



Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.